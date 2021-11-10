Dalvin Cook on Lawsuit Alleging Domestic Violence: 'I'm the Victim in This Situation'

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook maintained his innocence during a Wednesday press conference amid a lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend that says he abused her during an argument.

"I just want everybody to know I'm the victim in this situation and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time," Cook told reporters.

A civil lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Cook physically assaulted the woman, who identified herself as US Army Sgt. Gracelyn Trimble, at the running back's home in November 2020. Trimble alleges she attempted to break up with Cook and went to his home to gather her belongings when he "grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open," per Rochelle Olson and Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

The suit alleges Cook later beat Trimble with a broomstick and threatened her.

Cook's lawyer released a statement alleging that Trimble's account of the altercation is a fabrication. David Valentini says Trimble broke into Cook's home and assaulted him, along with two people who were at the home at the time, and has since been attempting to extort him, per Olson and Goessling.

"While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook," Valentini said.

Cook and Trimble continued to see one another until May of this year. Neither party contacted the police, per Cronin.

"I try to walk that straight line, but bumps and bruises come through life and it's how you handle it," Cook told reporters. "I've been through a lot of tough things in my life, and I've got my head up high knowing that the truth will come out. I hate being a distraction to the team, but I know those guys got my back 1,000 percent. Just going to take this thing day by day, and I know my team's here for me and I'm there for them day by day."

The NFL is conducting its own investigation under the league's personal conduct policy. Cook will be allowed to continue playing and will not be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list because no criminal charges were filed.