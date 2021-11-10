Jorge Masvidal Suffers Undisclosed Injury; UFC 269 Fight vs. Leon Edwards Off

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal has withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Leon Edwards because of an undisclosed injury, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Masvidal was set to face Edwards in a welterweight bout at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.

Edwards reacted to the news on Twitter:

It's currently unknown whether the matchup will be rescheduled or if Edwards will remain on the card to face a replacement.

The scheduled bout was an anticipated matchup to help settle a score that began in March 2019.

The two were involved in a backstage fight after Masvidal's main event win over Darren Till at UFC Fight Night.

Masvidal worked his way up the 170-pound rankings after that incident, but he suffered back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman with the UFC welterweight championship on the line each time. The 36-year-old is ranked seventh in the division after a loss to Usman in April.

Edwards is looking for his chance at a title after nine straight wins and a no-contest since 2015. The 30-year-old is currently the No. 3 contender at 170, while Usman already has wins over the No. 1 and No. 2 contenders, Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns.

Even without the bout, UFC 269 will still feature plenty of star power headlined by a lightweight title match between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes will also defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the Las Vegas card.