Brian Burns on Mac Jones: 'I Wish All My Fellow D-End Brothers Happy Hunting'

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns wouldn't mind seeing his fellow pass-rushers sack New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

"It would be nice to have an apology, but it's not gonna happen," he told reporters. "... I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting."

Burns was referring to a play during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Patriots. Jones lost the ball on a strip-sack and held onto Burns' ankle as linebacker Frankie Luvu recovered it, and the defensive end eventually limped off the field.

Mike Reiss of ESPN noted Jones addressed the play during an appearance on WEEI's Merloni and Fauria:

"After I got hit pretty hard, I didn't really know what was going on. I thought he had the ball. It's my job to try to make the tackle. That was pretty much it.

"Obviously, when you get up and see the ball is actually down the field a little bit more—it's just a bang-bang play. I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play, because I didn't really know what was going on."

Panthers pass-rusher Haason Reddick and linebacker Shaq Thompson both suggested it was a dirty play by the rookie quarterback, per Reiss.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the league will review the play but is not expected to suspend Jones. He could face a fine.

Jones finished the game 12-of-18 passing for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He did as he has done for much of the season and managed the game with short passes and going to the rushing attack while avoiding many risks.

The formula has helped the Patriots improve to 5-4 with three consecutive wins.

While Burns would like to play Jones again, the only way Carolina and New England could face each other for the rest of the season would be in the Super Bowl. The Patriots are in the final AFC playoff spot, while the Panthers are 4-5 and just behind the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons for the last NFC spot.