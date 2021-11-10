X

    UConn's Paige Bueckers Signs NIL Contract with Sneaker, Apparel Company StockX

    November 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Jessica Hill

    Connecticut star Paige Bueckers signed a deal with StockX to become a brand ambassador for the company.

    According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Bueckers will be a "centerpiece" of StockX's upcoming advertising campaigns focused on women's sports.

    She provided a statement about the partnership:

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    ... I’m here to celebrate them and together with StockX, invest in making sure women and women athletes are prioritized, elevated and recognized for their style and their leadership.”

    As the NCAA rolled out its new rules regarding name, image and likeness, the Huskies guard figured to be a big beneficiary.

    Bueckers built a national profile in high school in Hopkins, Minnesota, and she delivered on the hype as a freshman. She averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 29 games en route to a Final Four appearance.

    Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal estimated the 5'11" playmaker could earn upwards of $1 million based on her overall reach. In August, she signed with Wasserman Media Group to handle her NIL business.

