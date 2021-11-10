UConn's Paige Bueckers Signs NIL Contract with Sneaker, Apparel Company StockX

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Connecticut star Paige Bueckers signed a deal with StockX to become a brand ambassador for the company.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Bueckers will be a "centerpiece" of StockX's upcoming advertising campaigns focused on women's sports.

She provided a statement about the partnership:

As the NCAA rolled out its new rules regarding name, image and likeness, the Huskies guard figured to be a big beneficiary.

Bueckers built a national profile in high school in Hopkins, Minnesota, and she delivered on the hype as a freshman. She averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 29 games en route to a Final Four appearance.

Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal estimated the 5'11" playmaker could earn upwards of $1 million based on her overall reach. In August, she signed with Wasserman Media Group to handle her NIL business.