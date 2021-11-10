Mike White to Start at QB for Jets in Week 10 vs. Bills as Zach Wilson Rehabs Injury

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Mike White will start at quarterback for the third consecutive week when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Saleh also announced Joe Flacco will serve as White's backup instead of Josh Johnson.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has missed the past two weeks with a sprained PCL in his knee, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Jets are going with White as the starter again this week so Wilson can take more time to recover.

White started last week's 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but he was knocked out of the game in the first quarter with a forearm injury and was replaced by veteran Johnson.

The 26-year-old White has been something of a journeyman early in his NFL career, as the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Western Kentucky before parting ways with him the following year.

White had never appeared in a regular-season NFL game before this season, but he hit the ground running as the replacement for the injured Wilson.

In his first career start two weeks ago, White led the Jets to a 34-31 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

White went 37-of-45 for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in what was one of the best debut performances for a quarterback in NFL history.

The 37 completions were an NFL record for a quarterback making their first career start, and his 405 passing yards were the second most in a debut start since 1950 behind only Cam Newton's 422 in 2011.

White was off to another good start last week before getting injured, as he was 7-of-11 for 95 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

Saleh is undoubtedly hopeful that White will be able to lead the Jets to another huge upset win this weekend, this time against a divisional rival.

The Bills have been considered the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for much of the season, but they shockingly fell 9-6 on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Buffalo's offense couldn't get anything going, as quarterback Josh Allen was constantly under siege because of poor offensive line play.

The Bills figure to be motivated to bounce back in a big way Sunday, which figures to make an already tall task even tougher for the Jets.

If White turns in another good performance and upsets the Bills, however, Saleh may have to give serious thought to keeping him as the starter even when Wilson—the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft—is healthy enough to play.