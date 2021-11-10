Packers Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Being Offered Minimum Contract After Browns Release

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Green Bay Packers' initial contract proposal to Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly not very lucrative.

Per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are offering the three-time Pro Bowler a deal for the veteran minimum.

Silverstein did note that offer could increase, but "they can’t pay him a ton when they still haven’t extended Davante Adams."

Per Spotrac, the minimum salary for a player in his eighth season is $1.075 million for the entire year. The prorated value for the eight games still left in 2021 would equate to roughly $505,882.

Beckham became a free agent Tuesday after clearing waivers following his release by the Cleveland Browns.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Beckham is focusing on the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints as his potential landing spots.

The Saints have the most glaring need for a wide receiver. Michael Thomas announced last week that he won't return this season because of a setback in his recovery from offseason ankle surgery.

Deonte Harris is New Orleans' leading receiver with 323 yards in seven appearances.

The Chiefs need a spark for their struggling offense that has scored 36 points in the past three games combined. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are both on pace for more than 1,000 receiving yards, but the big-play explosiveness has been missing.

Hill is on pace to average his fewest yards per reception (11.4) since his rookie season in 2016 (9.7). Kelce is averaging the fewest yards per catch (11.6) of his career, excluding his rookie year in 2013 when he didn't have a reception and only played one special teams snap.

Green Bay is in the best position of the three teams that Beckham is reportedly interested in, though it could also use a viable No. 2 wide receiver. Adams' 786 receiving yards this season are more than the next three Packers players combined (685).

Beckham also has incentive to find a place that can best maximize his skill set since he's likely to sign a one-year deal that will make him a free agent again this offseason.

The 29-year-old had just 17 receptions and 232 yards with zero touchdowns in six games for the Browns before getting released. He averaged 528.7 receiving yards and 2.3 touchdowns on 38 receptions over his three-season stint in Cleveland.