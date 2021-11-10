Jake Paul Before Fury Fight: 'I Don't See Why I Can't Take over the Sport of Boxing'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

YouTube star Jake Paul is angling to become the biggest draw in boxing as he prepares for his fifth career fight, a clash with Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul owns a 4-0 career record with wins over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and two former UFC fighters, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old Cleveland native told Analis Bailey of USA Today his lack of fear when he enters the ring gives him an advantage and what he believes is unlimited potential within the sport:

"I think you're just born with it or something. I just can't lose. It's not an option. I have won my whole life at anything I decided to do. I don't see why I can't take over the sport of boxing and become one of the biggest prizefighters in the world. As a man, facing another man in the ring, I am prepared to die. So going in knowing that, gives you the ultimate confidence because I am not afraid of anything and nothing can stop me."

Fury is 7-0, but the matchup with Paul is his most high-profile bout to date. The British star is the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Paul doesn't believe a reality television star known for his time on Love Island UK will be able to keep pace with him:

"Tommy claims to have been doing this his whole life and he's had this amateur career, and he's been around it and that is true, but he hasn't worked as hard as me. I see a green guy who hasn't sparred enough times and who has only been put in there with opponents that were meant to lose. This is his first real test where his opponent just doesn't flop over."

Paul's career trajectory is intriguing simply because it pretty much rests on the fact he's undefeated. If he loses, the uniqueness of a YouTube content creator turning himself into someone suddenly rising the boxing ranks while steadily increasing his level of competition goes away.

Fury believes he's the one who'll bring the storybook tale to an end, per Bailey:

"I feel like I've won the lottery. You're asking me to fight on a massive world stage, you're going to pay me nicely, and all I've got to do is fight Jake Paul. A YouTuber. I'm going to splatter him December 18. I've won the lottery. I'm begging Jake Paul, please do not pull out. Because normally, when we get to this stage in boxing, you've got to fight for a world title. But I'm fighting a YouTuber! Sign me up."

Paul is a long shot to develop into a championship-level prizefighter, but he's been talking a big game since he started his foray into boxing, and no one has been able to prove him wrong yet.