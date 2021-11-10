Tyson Fury Had Surgery on Injuries in Both Elbows After Win over Deontay Wilder

AP Photo/Chase Stevens

Tyson Fury's father said Tuesday that the world heavyweight champion underwent double elbow surgery following last month's win over Deontay Wilder.

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t ESPN), John Fury said his son was "badly injured" going into the Wilder bout:

The elder Fury said Tyson received chromosome injections in both of his elbows and subsequently went under the knife for six hours to get bone spurs removed.

John Fury continued:

"He said to me afterwards, 'I couldn't box, I couldn't work the jab. If I'd missed the jab it would've put me in limp mode and I wouldn't have been able to fight.

"'The pain when throwing the jab was unbearable so I was fighting two people--the pain in my own body and him. All we could do was make it a war and I wanted to win more than he did.'"

The 33-year-old Fury outlasted Wilder in a classic encounter, knocking him out in the 11th round to retain the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Fury was knocked down by Wilder twice in the early going and appeared to be in trouble, but he battled back and dominated the latter stages of the fight, ending with the knockout.

The Oct. 9 clash in Las Vegas marked the third meeting between Fury and Wilder. The first was a controversial split draw in 2018, and the second occurred in February 2020 and saw Fury beat Wilder decisively via seventh-round technical knockout.

By virtue of last month's win, Fury is now 31-0-1 in his career with 22 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

It isn't yet clear when or who Fury will fight next, especially given his injury issues, but he has no shortage of potential opponents on the horizon.

A fourth meeting with Wilder, a dream fight against Anthony Joshua or a unification bout against the man who recently beat Joshua for several world titles, Oleksandr Usyk, are all strong possibilities.