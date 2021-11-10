Report: Teams 'Outraged' by NFL's Handling of Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Violations

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Some NFL teams are "outraged" over the league's punishment decisions regarding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 violations, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, was fined $14,650 for attending a Halloween party outside the team facility. The same went for unvaccinated teammate and wideout Allen Lazard.

Per Grant Gordon of NFL.com, the Packers were fined $300,000 for failing to penalize both players for attending the party.

"As both are unvaccinated, they are prohibited from attending gatherings outside team facilities," Gordon wrote.

"Per the NFL/NFLPA protocol guidelines, gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players is subject to a $14,650 fine."

However, as Florio noted, Rodgers repeatedly attended press conferences without a mask inside the team facility. He will not be punished for those transgressions, per Florio.

"That’s bulls--t," one source told PFT.

Florio also broke down another reason why teams are reportedly mad at the NFL.

"What if he hadn’t tested positive at all in 2021? He would have violated protocol a couple of times per week, every single week, and nothing ever would have been done about it," Florio wrote.

"Other teams don’t benefit from that kind of lenience. Thus, other teams are pissed about what has happened. And they should be."

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and missed his team's 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. He had previously told reporters that he was "immunized" against COVID-19.

The earliest Rodgers can return to the team is Saturday, one day before the team's home game against the Seattle Seahawks, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.