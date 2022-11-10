Broncos WRs Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy Trade Advice Before Fantasy Deadline

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy were projected to take a major leap this season, but the pair has fallen short of expectations. As the fantasy football trade deadline approaches, let's take a look at how managers should try to recoup some assets.

Sutton leads Denver with 35 receptions, 467 yards and 62 targets, but he has reached the end zone just once this year. Jeudy has caught a team-high three touchdowns to go with 30 catches for 449 yards on 54 targets.

After the Broncos acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, many expected the team to have a high-powered offense predicated on a potent passing attack. However, Wilson has failed to develop chemistry with his new crop of pass-catchers through the first half of the season. Tim Patrick's season-ending torn ACL in training camp didn't help matters, either.

Both Sutton and Jeudy can be considered WR2, at best, but even that might be wishful thinking that the Broncos offense will turn things around in the second half of the year. Neither of them can be depended on to produce each week in a Denver offense that lacks any consistency.

Fantasy managers would be best served attaching Sutton or Jeudy to another player as part of package to land a bigger star. A straight-up trade for one of the receivers isn't likely to secure a difference-maker in return.

There's also the option of holding on to either player and riding it out for the rest of the season. The Broncos will try to make a late push toward the playoffs, which could lead to a pass-happy offense in the second half of the year.

If more opportunities open up for Jeudy and Sutton, fantasy managers will be rewarded for their steadfast belief in them. But if Denver's offensive struggles continue, what's a little more disappointment on top of the massive regret already felt for drafting them in the first place?