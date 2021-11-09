Breshad Perriman Agrees to Contract with Bucs After Being Released by Bears

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman has yet to see the field this season, but that could change soon.

After being waived Sunday without playing a snap for the Chicago Bears, Perriman has agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Schefter noted that Perriman will start out on Tampa Bay's practice squad but is expected to be activated to the main roster "in the near future."

Perriman signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions in March but he was cut during the preseason. The Bears signed him to a deal prior to Week 1.

Perriman spent a year with the Buccaneers in 2019 and had the best season of his seven-year career. The UCF product recorded 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

Known as a deep-ball receiver, Perriman has a career average of 16.5 yards per catch. The Buccaneers have a strong receiving corps with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, so adding Perriman will give them another weapon for their high-powered offense.

Perriman could also be insurance for Brown, who has played only five games while dealing with an ankle injury throughout the season. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Brown was still wearing a walking boot as of Monday.

The 28-year-old speedster started his career in 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him with the 26th overall pick. Perriman spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, and Baltimore declined his fifth-year option before releasing him in 2018. He then played for the Cleveland Browns that year, and he also played for the New York Jets in 2020.

The Buccaneers (6-2) are coming off a bye week and will face the Washington Football Team on Sunday. They will be looking to bounce back from their Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.