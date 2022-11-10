Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt's Fantasy Trade Advice Before the Deadline

AP Photo/David Richard

The fantasy football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. Regardless of whether you're fighting for a bye, a playoff spot or to fend off a last-place punishment, you should consider all avenues to improve your team. You should also assess your current roster and decide whether the collection of talent will get you over the top when push comes to shove.

With that in mind, here's a look at a pair of Cleveland Browns running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and some thoughts on them moving forward.

Chubb has been nothing short of sensational for the Browns, who selected the ex-Georgia star with the No. 35 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft.

The fourth-year pro rushed 228 times for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 alongside 20 receptions, 174 receiving yards and one more score.

He's followed that up with 149 carries for 841 yards and 10 scores (5.6 YPC) in 2022 alongside 10 catches and 70 receiving yards. Chubb has amassed over 1,100 total yards in each of his first four seasons and is well on his way to doing that again in year number five.

If you have Chubb, you're keeping him for the end of the season and into the playoffs, plain and simple. He's one of the top 10 most valuable fantasy players and a rock-solid asset going forward. If a fantasy team is looking to offload Chubb for whatever reason (which they shouldn't, but you never know), it's worth making a Godfather offer to land him. He's simply one of the most consistent and best running backs in real and fantasy football.

The better question is regarding second-string running back Kareem Hunt, who is productive in his own right (422 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 96 touches over eight games).

Ultimately, he's been capped at 12 touches per game, so he doesn't have a great ceiling.

But that could change if the Browns take a big step forward when quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his season debut in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans. Perhaps adding the three-time Pro Bowler gives the Browns more scoring opportunities and therefore more chances for Hunt to make his mark.

However, that's a speculative notion at best. Hunt's best opportunity would be him becoming the unquestioned RB1 if Chubb is ever forced to sit, but in the meantime, trading for him is a gamble. He's a solid bench option at running back at best.

At the same time, he provides good depth in case you run into a bind at the position, so it's best to hang onto him unless someone else is offering you a good deal for him.