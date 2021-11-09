Aaron Rodgers Says He Takes 'Full Responsibility' for COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't exactly offer an apology for his words last week about COVID-19 vaccination, but in a follow-up interview Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, he said he takes "full responsibility" for his comments.

"I acknowledge I am a role model to a lot of people," he said (h/t Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Post-Gazette). "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility."

He also said, "I stand by what I said and the reasons why I made the decision" and mentioned he has not spent much time looking at reaction to his Friday interview with McAfee.

"I am an athlete, not an activist," he added.

Rodgers has been in the headlines for more than just the fact he missed Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because he tested positive for COVID-19. Jordan Love struggled in his place, and the offense managed just seven points and wasted a strong defensive effort in a 13-7 loss.

The three-time MVP drew backlash for his last interview with McAfee when he complained about the politicization of the pandemic and vaccines, said he was "in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," said he sought out medical advice from podcast host Joe Rogan, compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and explained he did not receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines because he was allergic to an ingredient (h/t Jacob Lev of CNN).

He also said he did not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he was worried about the side effects and has followed the NFL's protocols for unvaccinated players "to a T" except for the one requiring him to wear a mask at press conferences because he believes it doesn't make any sense.

It should be noted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was shortly paused in April, but the CDC and FDA reauthorized it after a total of six cases of blood clots were reported out of approximately 6.8 million administered doses.

Rodgers also said in his Friday interview that he was "gonna have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel that the people who get COVID have the most robust immunity."

However, that study he referenced has not yet been peer-reviewed to validate the findings and concluded those who contracted COVID-19 and received a vaccine were further protected.

What's more, the CDC announced vaccines offered approximately five times more protection for people than previous COVID-19 infections.

It is notable Rodgers said he hasn't spent much time looking at the backlash to his comments during Tuesday's interview since it comes after Ashley Boucher and Steve Helling of People cited a source who said the quarterback was "upset" and "feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he's being crucified for it."

As for the football fallout, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers is facing a potential fine and is being investigated by the league for attending a Halloween party with teammates and not wearing masks during press conferences.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported some around the league believe Rodgers and the Packers are being held to a different standard than they were, especially in regards to unvaccinated players being required to wear masks on the sidelines during preseason games. Rodgers did not do that.

The nine-time Pro Bowler was required to be isolated from the team for 10 days because he is unvaccinated. That means he is not eligible to return until Saturday, which is one day before Green Bay's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said he is looking forward to returning to the field and feels like he is past the physical limitations of COVID.