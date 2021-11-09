UConn's Paige Bueckers Headlines 2022 Wooden Award Preseason Watch List

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

After becoming the first freshman to win the Wooden Award as the best women's college basketball player, Paige Bueckers is a top candidate to win it again in 2021-22.

The UConn guard headlined the preseason watch list featuring 50 of the best players in the country, per ESPN.

Bueckers is one of five Huskies players on the list, which also includes Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards and Azzi Fudd.

