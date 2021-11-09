Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley Among Commentators for Capital One's The Match

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Phil Mickelson isn't playing in this year's edition of Capital One's The Match, but he will be involved in Turner Sports' coverage of the Nov. 26 showdown between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Turner Sports announced Mickelson will provide commentary for the matchup alongside NBA Hall of Famer and TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley. Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play commentator, and Amanda Balionis will report from on the course.

The matchup will take place at the Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas and be televised on TNT with simulcast coverage on TBS, truTV and HLN.

Mickelson has been a central feature of the event.

He defeated Tiger Woods in the first edition in 2018 and then lost to Woods in a rematch that paired Lefty with Tom Brady and Tiger with Peyton Manning. Mickelson then joined new commentating partner Barkley and defeated a team of Manning and Stephen Curry.

While Mickelson is a two-time victor at Capital One's The Match, he and Brady lost to Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau in the most recent event in July.

DeChambeau will look to build on that showing when he takes on Koepka in a 12-hole matchup this month.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Their rivalry dominated headlines in the golf world throughout the year, and fans yelled "Brooksie" at DeChambeau during tournaments. However, that rivalry took a backseat during the Ryder Cup when they were teammates and helped lead the United States to victory over Europe.

They even shared a hug in the post-victory celebration:

The rivalry may have thawed given their time as teammates, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Mickelson and Barkley had some fun with it during their questioning and comments at Capital One's The Match.