Report: Wyatt Teller, Browns Agree to 4-Year, $56.8M Contract Extension

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller is reportedly locked in through the 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Teller and Cleveland agreed to a four-year contract extension, while Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted it is worth $56.8 million. According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, the new deal features $28 million in guaranteed money.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted the $14.2 million a year contract makes the Virginia Tech product the second-highest paid guard in the NFL on an annual basis.

Teller started his NFL career on the Buffalo Bills after the AFC East team selected him in the fifth round in the 2018 NFL draft.

However, Buffalo traded him to the Browns prior to the 2019 season. He has started a combined 20 games for Cleveland the past two seasons and has been in the starting lineup for all nine games this year with the team sitting at 5-4.

Teller has been impressive in those nine games with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 89.8 out of 100.

He is also just 26 years old, which is the same age as quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland surely envision him being a key part of the offensive protection up front as Mayfield develops during his prime and made sure he was a part of the team for the foreseeable future with this deal.

Teller previously expressed a desire to stay in Cleveland. Per Cabot, he said: "Your mindset is you want to stay. I don't want to leave. I love my house. I love the city. I love the community. But that's the business side."

It seems as if the business side worked out for him with this news.