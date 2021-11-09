Giants News: Jason Garrett Will Remain Offensive Play-Caller amid NYG's 3-6 Start

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Through nine games, the New York Giants are averaging under 20 points. However, despite a 3-6 record, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will remain the offensive play-caller.

According to the New York Daily News, Giants head coach Joe Judge said during a conference call that he isn't considering any play-calling changes at this time.

Entering their bye week, the Giants rank 21st in the NFL in total offense (334.6 yards) and 23rd in scoring offense (19.9 points). They also rank last in red zone touchdown percentage (44 percent) and 28th in touchdowns per game (1.8).

Garrett has tried to diversify the offense with creative and unorthodox formations, but the team lacks the personnel to be successful with the injuries on that side of the ball.

Most notably, New York has been missing star running back Saquon Barkley for the past four games with a sprained left ankle. The Giants have also been without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas for the past three games as he is nursing injuries to his left ankle and right foot.

Injuries have hit the Giants wide receiver corps especially hard, too. A strained quad has limited Sterling Shepard to just five games. Kenny Golladay played in Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing the previous three games with a hyperextended knee. Rookie Kadarius Toney played on Sunday as well but has been dealing with ankle and thumb issues.

Judge said he's "hopeful" to have Barkley and Thomas back for the Giants' return to action in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.