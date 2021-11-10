Panthers' Sam Darnold Reportedly Set to Miss 'Several Weeks' with Shoulder Injury

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly suffered a fractured scapula and is expected to miss several weeks with the right shoulder injury, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 24-year-old got off to a bright start in Carolina. He had 1,189 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in his first four starts with the team.

Since then, Darnold has looked more like the quarterback who played so poorly that the New York Jets abandoned ship on him after three seasons. On the year, he's completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Injuries have been a problem as well. He entered into the NFL's concussion protocol following the Panthers' Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. One day after a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, he underwent an MRI on his shoulder.

If the USC product is deemed unable to go, then P.J. Walker takes over as the starting quarterback.

Walker had 368 passing yards, one touchdown and five interceptions as a rookie in 2020. In relief of Darnold this year, he's 3-of-15 for 33 yards.

Winning the NFC South is likely out of the question, but Carolina remains in the wild-card hunt at 4-5. As much as Darnold has regressed, he still puts the team in a better position to make the postseason than Walker.