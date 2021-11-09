Rutgers WBB HC C. Vivian Stringer to Sit out 2021-22 Season amid COVID-19 Concerns

Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Rutgers women's basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer will miss the 2021-22 season with continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stringer didn't participate in the Big Ten's media day in October for the same reason.

The Scarlet Knights confirmed Monday that associate head coach Tim Eatman will continue running the 73-year-old's day-to-day duties.

Rutgers had to postpone seven straight games last year due to the Big Ten's health and safety protocols. The team still finished 14-5 overall and 10-3 in the conference before losing to BYU in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The school announced in April it had extended Stringer's contract through the 2025-26 season.

The Pennsylvania native is one of the greatest coaches in women's basketball. She has collected 1,055 wins over her Hall of Fame career and reached the Final Four with Cheyney State in 1982 and Iowa in 1993 before making two more trips with Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights were runners-up to Tennessee in 2007. Their success on the court has leveled off a bit in recent years, though, as the program's last Sweet 16 appearance came in 2009.

In addition to the absence of Stringer, Rutgers has to replace last year's leading scorer Arella Guirantes, who moved on to the WNBA. Diamond Johnson also transferred to North Carolina State. Together, Guirantes and Johnson averaged 38.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Scarlet Knights host Saint Peter's in their opener Tuesday.