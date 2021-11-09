Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Edge Justin Fields, Bears on Chris Boswell's GW FG

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling.

Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to four in dramatic fashion with a 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears in Monday's showdown at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger led the victors into field-goal range in the final minute, and Chris Boswell drilled it from 40 yards out.

The Steelers improved to 5-3 and moved just one win behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Late heroics from Justin Fields weren't enough for the Bears, who continue to trend in the wrong direction and fell to 3-6 with a fourth consecutive loss.

Making it more painful for Chicago, Cairo Santos' 65-yard field-goal attempt on the game's final play fell short.

What's Next?

The Steelers host the Detroit Lions in Week 10, while the Bears head into their bye before hosting the Ravens in Week 11.

