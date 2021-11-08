Eli Manning Flipping Double Bird on 'Manningcast' Drew FCC Complaints from Viewers

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eli Manning made headlines last month when he hilariously flipped the "double bird" during the Manning Brothers' telecast of Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. But not everyone was laughing.

According to TMZ Sports, three viewers filed complaints with the FCC for Manning's blunder.

"Mr. Manning's actions are offensive to me as a viewer. It was also offensive as a Philadelphia native and sports fan," one viewer reportedly wrote. "There was young children watching that broadcast last evening."

The former NFL quarterback quickly apologized for the gesture, explaining that he was demonstrating the treatment he received from Eagles fans.

The "ManningCast" has been wildly successful, as Eli and his brother Peyton have provided an entertaining alternative to the regular telecast filled with celebrity guest appearances. The Manning Brothers will return for next Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.