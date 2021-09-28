Eli Manning Apologizes for Flipping Double Bird on 'Monday Night Football' Telecast

Al Bello/Getty Images

The NFL did promise fans they'd see plenty of birds Monday night.

Eli Manning learned the limitations of live television when he threw up two middle fingers during Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL quarterback was demonstrating the treatment he received from Eagles fans.

Manning quickly apologized and jokingly deflected the blame to former Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

"Sorry, earlier I did the double bird," he said. "I guess that's frowned upon, so I apologize if I offended anybody. I thought, that's what a nine-year-old did to me. I thought I could do it back. Chris, I blame you. I blame you for that."

You never know what you might see on the "ManningCast."