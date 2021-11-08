Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend.

Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":

On the Full Send Podcast last month (via talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy), Tyson already ruled out an encounter with Jake Paul because of his family's fondness for the younger Paul brother. Perhaps opposing Logan would be a more amenable matchup.

Paul shouldn't be so quick to dismiss Tyson.

Sure, Iron Mike would show his age against an experienced fighter. Throw him out there against a relative novice and it might be a different story.

In general, it probably isn't a good idea to antagonize one of the most dominant boxers of his era, no matter what age he might be.