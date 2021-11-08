Report: Packers 'Confident' Aaron Rodgers Can Be Prepared to Play vs. Seahawks

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The soonest Aaron Rodgers can come off the reserve/COVID-19 list is Saturday, but the Green Bay Packers are reportedly "confident" he can be under center for Week 10's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Packers feel Rodgers can still be prepared for the game despite not having a chance to get physical reps at practice. Teams do not typically do more than basic walkthroughs on the day before a game.

