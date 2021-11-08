A.J. Brown Calls out Rams' Jalen Ramsey: 'He Has My Number If He Wants to See Me'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Tennessee Titans earned a 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown got into it with Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the game, and Brown had some words for him afterward.

"I don't mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I'm not going for it. ... He has my number if he wants to see me. That ain't no threat," Brown told reporters.

Ramsey picked off a pass intended for Brown in the first quarter and appeared to shove Brown after the play.

Brown finished with a team-high of five receptions and 42 receiving yards. He said he wasn't happy with his performance, but he was satisfied with the win.

"I definitely left some plays out there," Brown said. "We won. I enjoy that."

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 143 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as the Titans improved to 7-2. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who the Titans signed earlier this week, had just 21 yards but found the end zone in his first appearance.

Tennessee's defense was the catalyst to securing its fifth straight victory. The Titans had back-to-back interceptions that resulted in 14 points in 11 seconds in the second quarter, one of which was a Kevin Byard pick off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford that he returned 24 yards for a score. Jeffrey Simmons had three of Tennessee's five sacks as the Titans shut down the league's fifth-highest scoring offense coming into Sunday.

"For us, this is what we expected. We expected to come down here and get a win," Brown said. "We had no doubt coming down here that we weren't gonna lose today. We had a lot of confidence going into this game, and we proved that today."

The Titans will go for their sixth consecutive win next Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints.