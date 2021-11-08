Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams Offered 3 1st-Round Picks at Deadline

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Multiple teams were willing to send three first-round picks to the Houston Texans in a trade for Deshaun Watson, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

No deals were finalized prior to the 2021 trade deadline, however, because of Watson's ongoing legal situation.

Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against the three-time Pro Bowler, levying allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women also lodged formal complaints with Houston police, eight of whom are among the group that filed civil lawsuits.

Some wondered whether Watson would reach settlements in the civil suits ahead of the deadline to clear the way for any trade.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 plaintiffs, told Fox 26 Sports the Miami Dolphins "at some point ... wanted 22 settlements." Buzbee added his clients were asked to agree to "a very, very robust non-disclosure agreement" and wasn't sure whether Watson's representatives or the Dolphins were behind the push.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier denied the team engaged in any such pursuit.

"Any suggestion that this organization would be dealing behind the scenes and trying to influence decisions is absolutely ridiculous and categorically false," he said. "So, to say that we would be involved in that is just flat wrong."

Along with the Dolphins, Pelissero reported the Carolina Panthers discussed a trade with Miami and that the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos "also did due diligence on Watson."

The 26-year-old has yet to appear in a game for Houston this season. The team has made him a healthy scratch through its first nine games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in October the league has yet to glean enough information that would warrant suspending Watson or placing him on the commissioner's exempt list.

Now that he's going to remain with the Texans for the remainder of the 2021 season, it's unclear whether the star signal-caller will continue to be frozen out of their lineup.