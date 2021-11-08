Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Calf Injury After Loss: 'I Didn't Feel It. I'm Fine'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Dak Prescott struggled in his return to the field in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday after missing last weekend's win over the Minnesota Vikings because of a calf injury suffered in an Oct. 17 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old said his calf was fine and didn't limit him against Denver:

"I mean, I did a lot of moving, did a lot of scrambling there getting outside of the pocket, no issues," Prescott told reporters after the loss. "I didn't feel it. I'm fine."

Prescott had a rough outing in his return to the field, completing just 19 of 39 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys failed to muster much offense throughout the afternoon.

The Louisiana native further explained his struggles:

"I mean obviously I wasn't as clean as I normally am or as I have been. It's tough to say and blame that. I spent a lot of time off and came back in the first game [Tampa Bay] different, so I'm not going to sit there and blame two weeks when I had a great week of practice under my belt coming into this one.

"I just missed some throws and we weren't our normal selves in the passing game when we needed to be. We didn't execute."

After the New England game, the 28-year-old spent the Cowboys' bye week rehabbing at the team's facility. Owner Jerry Jones then said on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ before Week 8 against the Vikings that he was optimistic the veteran was going to play. Prescott warmed up against Minnesota before being ruled out.

Any injury Prescott suffers to his lower leg(s) is concerning to the Cowboys because he missed the majority of the 2020 season with a broken ankle. It's also concerning because the former Pro Bowler is playing like an MVP this season and has Dallas in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

In seven games this season, Prescott has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His 108.7 passer rating ranks fourth in the NFL among QBs who have started at least five games, per NFL Stats.

The Cowboys are now 6-2 on the season, and keeping Prescott healthy should be a priority for the remainder of the season.