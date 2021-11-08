Report: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence to Be Limited with Ankle Injury; X-Rays Negative

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence will be limited this week because of a low ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 2021 No. 1 pick exited Jacksonville's 9-6 Week 9 victory over the Buffalo Bills but quickly returned to the game. Head coach Urban Meyer confirmed he was battling a low ankle sprain.

According to Rapoport, X-rays were negative on the ankle, but the quarterback will continue to receive treatment ahead of the Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sunday's win was a bright spot in a season that hasn't gone according to plan for the former Clemson star.

Lawrence was almost universally considered the best and most pro-ready QB in the 2021 draft class. He has struggled this season, throwing for 1,821 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions through eight games.

Any playoff hopes the Jaguars had evaporated with an 0-5 start. Losing Lawrence for any stretch of time won't impact the team in that regard. The gap between him and backup C.J. Beathard may not be that wide either.

But no head coach is ever happy to see his franchise quarterback go down with an injury, even if the problem proves to be minor like in the case of Lawrence's sprained ankle.