Damian Lillard Lobbies Raiders to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Make It Happen'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, a diehard Las Vegas Raiders fan, is lobbying for The Silver and Black to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Lillard posted a picture of Beckham photoshopped in a Raiders jersey to his Instagram on Sunday with the caption, "Make it happen @raiders."

The Browns are set to place Beckham on waivers Monday to be claimed by any team. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that multiple executives believe Beckham will clear waivers.

This isn't the first time Lillard has lobbied for the Raiders to add Beckham, either. In October 2019, the six-time All-Star tweeted the following:

However, it's unclear if the Raiders will show any interest in claiming the three-time Pro Bowler. On Sunday, DeSean Jackson told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he will be signing with Las Vegas after his release from the Los Angeles Rams.