Browns' Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham Jr. After Release: 'I Wish Him Well'

After leading the Cleveland Browns to a 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about former Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"I wish him well, I really do," Mayfield told reporters. He added that he hasn't heard from Beckham since the Browns confirmed Friday that they were finalizing his release.

Cleveland decided to part ways with Beckham after failing to move him prior to this year's NFL trade deadline. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver was involved in some off-field drama in the days leading up to his release.

Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an Instagram video Tuesday showing plays where Mayfield failed to find the 29-year-old when he appeared to be open. Beckham was then excused from Browns practice for the rest of the week.

Beckham will officially be placed on waivers Monday. If he isn't claimed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, he will become a free agent and can sign with any team.

Mayfield was outstanding in his first game without the outside distractions. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns for a 132.6 passer rating. The 26-year-old found Donovan Peoples-Jones for an impressive 60-yard touchdown in the first half.

Mayfield has been playing with a stabilizing harness on his left shoulder for weeks because of a torn labrum.

With Sunday's victory, the Browns improved to 5-4 to tie the Bengals in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens lead the division at 6-2 and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who face the Chicago Bears on Monday night, are currently in second at 4-3.

Cleveland will look to keep the momentum going next Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.