Matt Rhule Calls Out Sam Darnold After Panthers' Blowout Loss to Patriots

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Sam Darnold seemingly no longer has a firm grasp on the starting quarterback job for the Carolina Panthers after his team's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called out the quarterback after Sunday's defeat:

Darnold threw three interceptions in the loss, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He finished with 172 yards on 16-of-33 passing, good for just a 26.3 quarterback rating.

The Panthers acquired the 2018 No. 3 overall pick in an offseason trade with the New York Jets, and the deal looked great for Carolina through three games. Darnold led the squad to a 3-0 start while recording three passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and only one interception.

Darnold has struggled mightily since then, throwing four touchdowns with 10 interceptions over the last six games, resulting in a 1-5 team record during that stretch.

The quarterback was benched at the end of the blowout loss to the New York Giants in Week 7, but Phillip Walker didn't fare much better as a replacement, going 3-of-14 for 33 yards.

Walker had played for Rhule at Temple University, but the one-time XFL player has just a 42.0 passer rating across seven career appearances in the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Carolina has James Morgan and Josh Love on the practice squad, although neither is likely an upgrade over Darnold.

The Panthers also picked up Darnold's fifth-year option in April and will owe him $18.9 million in 2022, per Spotrac, which means the team needs the quarterback to turn things around in a hurry.