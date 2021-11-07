X

    Bills' Josh Allen Sacked by Jaguars' Josh Allen; 1st Player to Sack QB with Same Name

    Timothy RappFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Josh Allen sacked Josh Allen, and history was made. Wait...what?

    Let's try that again. Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, making it the first time in NFL history a player sacked a quarterback with the same name.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Josh Allen sacked Josh Allen 😂<br><br>First time in NFL history a QB was sacked by a player with the same name<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/oBkeOLJiRX">pic.twitter.com/oBkeOLJiRX</a>

    Suffice it to say, it was the sort of thing that had Twitter very excited:

    Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt

    Josh Allen sacking Josh Allen. Fun. <br><br>But remember. <br><br>Madison Bumgarner once dated a girl named Madison Bumgarner. 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/yXXNPsZrS4">pic.twitter.com/yXXNPsZrS4</a>

    Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

    Josh Allen sacks Josh Allen. Poetry in motion.

    Marc Sessler @MarcSessler

    JOSH ALLEN SACKS JOSH ALLEN.<br><br>Don't care if you like it or not.

    Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ @MichaelRyanRuiz

    JOSH ALLEN SACKS JOSH ALLEN!!! I love you alllll!!!! Chugggggyyyy

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Josh Allen sacking Josh Allen is significant. What if Josh Allen throws INT to Josh Allen and tackles Josh Allen? I'd imagine that never happened.

    Oh, and in case you think that last one is inconceivable, guess what? Josh Allen also intercepted Josh Allen on Sunday:

    NFL @NFL

    JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. 😱😱😱<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsJAX</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/khMlsifwbs">pic.twitter.com/khMlsifwbs</a>

    Kyle Clark @KyleClark

    The only person who can beat Josh Allen is Josh Allen. I’ve said it before but never meant it like today.

    Oh, did you think it was over there? Did you think that there wouldn't also be a JOSH ALLEN FUMBLE RECOVERY AFTER JOSH ALLEN LOST THE BALL?

    NFL @NFL

    JOSH ALLEN RECOVERS A JOSH ALLEN FUMBLE.<br><br>Did that just happen?! <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshAllen41_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoshAllen41_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsJAX</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/M03DfbpD4L">pic.twitter.com/M03DfbpD4L</a>

    We live in truly wild times. Feel free to insert your "pointing Spider-Man" memes here.

