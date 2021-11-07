Bills' Josh Allen Sacked by Jaguars' Josh Allen; 1st Player to Sack QB with Same Name

Bills' Josh Allen Sacked by Jaguars' Josh Allen; 1st Player to Sack QB with Same NameNovember 8, 2021
Josh Allen sacked Josh Allen, and history was made. Wait...what?
Let's try that again. Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, making it the first time in NFL history a player sacked a quarterback with the same name.
Suffice it to say, it was the sort of thing that had Twitter very excited:
Oh, and in case you think that last one is inconceivable, guess what? Josh Allen also intercepted Josh Allen on Sunday:
Oh, did you think it was over there? Did you think that there wouldn't also be a JOSH ALLEN FUMBLE RECOVERY AFTER JOSH ALLEN LOST THE BALL?
We live in truly wild times. Feel free to insert your "pointing Spider-Man" memes here.