Report: Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion Check in Bills vs. Dolphins to Be Investigated

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check is going to be investigated by the NFL Players Association, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter with what initially appeared to be a head injury. He took a hard hit from linebacker Matt Milano and got up wobbly before momentarily falling to a knee.

The Dolphins announced Tagovailoa was questionable to return with a head injury. He was back on the field for the start of the third quarter and led the Dolphins to a 21-19 victory.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tagovailoa originally injured his back in the first quarter and the hit from Milano caused it to lock up. He was fully cleared after undergoing a concussion check:

Tagovailoa was hit late on a second-quarter completion to Jaylen Waddle and was taken out of the game. Milano was called for roughing the passer on the play.

The quarterback was 8-of-10 for 76 yards and a touchdown when he left the game before halftime. He finished 13-of-18 for 186 yards and a score.

Injuries have been a major storyline for Tagovailoa early in his NFL career.

In September of the 2021 season, the quarterback fractured his ribs, costing him three games. After he returned, Tagovailoa only remained healthy for three more games before a fractured finger on his throwing hand caused him to miss another week.

Durability was also a focal point for Tagovailoa heading into the NFL draft, as a hip injury ended his college career at Alabama.

The 2020 No. 5 overall pick has still shown flashes of solid play when healthy, including a hot start to this season. Through his first two games of 2022, he led the NFL with 739 passing yards and seven touchdowns to go with a 116.5 passer rating.