AP College Football Poll 2021: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Georgia remains the class of college football. Cincinnati and Alabama escaped.

Unfortunately for Michigan State and Wake Forest, they can't say the same thing.

Georgia is still the unquestioned No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press poll and is followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Here is how the Top 25 played out.

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan State

9. Michigan

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Ole Miss

13. Wake Forest

14. BYU

15. UTSA

16. Auburn

17. Houston

18. Baylor

19. Iowa

20. Wisconsin

21. North Carolina State

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Penn State

24. Louisiana-Lafayette

25. Pittsburgh

Michigan State and Wake Forest, two teams that were afterthoughts heading into the season before turning into potential spoilers, saw their playoff hopes likely dashed over the weekend. The Spartans became the second team to fall victim to upset-minded Purdue this season, with Aidan O'Connell throwing for 536 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers.

One of O'Connell's touchdown passes was a wild flea-flicker that head coach Jeff Brohm said he found on YouTube.

"We run a multitude of trick plays, you guys have seen that," Brohm told reporters. "This is one we do, kind of double reverse stuff, you know, throw it behind the line of scrimmage. To be honest with you, I stole it from a YouTube video of a high school team years ago, and the first time we ran it, it went for a touchdown."

Wake Forest saw its surprising 8-0 start halted in a 58-55 thriller at North Carolina. The Tar Heels scored 24 fourth-quarter points for the come-from-behind victory. Ty Chandler rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Sam Howell had three total touchdowns.

"I've told them: Every Saturday you build memories," Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown told reporters. "That's what you do. And this is a game that they will remember for the rest of their lives. And I'm really, really proud that my name is associated with them."

While every other title contender was victorious this week, not all of them were dominant. Cincinnati did not do itself any favors with the College Football Playoff selection committee with a 28-20 win over a 3-6 Tulsa team. The Bearcats turned the ball over three times and committed seven penalties in the sloppy effort.

Alabama's offense also failed to show up in a 20-14 win over rival LSU. While it's not likely to hurt the Crimson Tide in the eyes of the committee, it's more proof that this team is far more beatable than last year's iteration.