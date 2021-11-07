New York Marathon Results 2021: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir, both of Kenya, won the men's and women's races respectively at the New York Marathon on Sunday.

Korir won in an unofficial time of two hours, eight minutes and 22 seconds, comfortably besting Morocco's Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy's Eyob Faniel after passing them in the 18th mile.

The women's race had more drama, however, as Jepchirchir won with an unofficial time of two hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds after surpassing Kenya's Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in the final mile of the race.

It was Korir's first win since the 2019 Ottawa Race Weekend Marathon, and the 27-year-old's first World Marathon Majors triumph.

"It was not an easy race, but I enjoyed it," Korir told reporters.

Jepchirchir, 28, won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

"After I won the Olympic marathon, I was not expecting to win [in New York], but I prepared well and I'm so pleased, so happy," she said on the ESPN2 broadcast after the event.

Molly Seidel, who placed fourth in the women's race, was the top finisher from the United States.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug (1:31:24) and Australia's Madison de Rozario won the men's and women's wheelchair divisions, respectively.

Nearly 30,000 runners—a 40 percent reduction from the 2019 event—participated in Sunday's marathon after it took a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.