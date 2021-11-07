New York Marathon Results 2021: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

New York Marathon Results 2021: Men's and Women's Top FinishersNovember 7, 2021
Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir, both of Kenya, won the men's and women's races respectively at the New York Marathon on Sunday.
Get on up, Albert Korir!

He is your 2021 #TCSNYCMarathon Professional Men's Open Division champion!
Korir won in an unofficial time of two hours, eight minutes and 22 seconds, comfortably besting Morocco's Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy's Eyob Faniel after passing them in the 18th mile.
The women's race had more drama, however, as Jepchirchir won with an unofficial time of two hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds after surpassing Kenya's Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in the final mile of the race.
It was Korir's first win since the 2019 Ottawa Race Weekend Marathon, and the 27-year-old's first World Marathon Majors triumph.
🏆 SERIES CHAMPION 🏆

A finish with a flourish as Albert Korir 🇰🇪 wins the #TCSNYCMararhon and with it the #AbbottWMM Series XIII title!
"It was not an easy race, but I enjoyed it," Korir told reporters.
Jepchirchir, 28, won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
"After I won the Olympic marathon, I was not expecting to win [in New York], but I prepared well and I'm so pleased, so happy," she said on the ESPN2 broadcast after the event.
Molly Seidel, who placed fourth in the women's race, was the top finisher from the United States.
Switzerland's Marcel Hug (1:31:24) and Australia's Madison de Rozario won the men's and women's wheelchair divisions, respectively.
Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn — between Miles 8 and 9 of the New York City Marathon — is always a party on race day. Here's a taste of what it looks like as runners pass through.
The Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn is the first that New York City Marathon participants pass through after crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island. Here, spectators on the street cheer on runners as they pass by.
Crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, seen here, is the first challenge of the New York City Marathon. The good news for runners is that it actually represents the longest climb of the race.
Nearly 30,000 runners—a 40 percent reduction from the 2019 event—participated in Sunday's marathon after it took a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.