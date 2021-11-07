UFC's Colby Covington Teases WWE Debut; Kurt Angle Gave Permission to Use Theme Song

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Colby Covington has been considered the villain at times in his mixed martial arts career, and he suggested that could lead to a job in professional wrestling.

"You might see me in WWE one day," the MMA fighter said after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Usman (20-1) defended his welterweight title by defeating Covington (16-3) via unanimous decision.

Covington also discussed his entrance to "Medal," Kurt Angle's theme song (starts at 14:28):

"I would never have used that song if I didn't personally ask Kurt Angle, and he gave me permission to use that song," Covington said.

Covington said hearing the "You suck!" chants was "beautiful" and he loved that the fans were part of the show.

"I love it. They're playing right into my game," he said.

The 33-year-old has lost his last two chances at the welterweight title, which might make may a move to WWE an appealing option for the fighter.

