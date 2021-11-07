Raiders Rumors: Vegas 'Taking Their Time' on DeSean Jackson Due to Odell Beckham Jr.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly "taking their time" with DeSean Jackson as they wait for a resolution to the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

NFL reporter Mike Silver reported Jackson had a Zoom call with the Raiders on Saturday and could sign with the team as early as Monday. The veteran began the season with the Los Angeles Rams, but he was waived after they were unable to work out a trade before Tuesday's deadline.

Jackson could fill a need for the Raiders at wide receiver after the team released Henry Ruggs III, who was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death as well as reckless driving.

The Raiders also have a chance to add Beckham, who will be placed on waivers Monday after falling out of favor with the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams can claim Beckham off waivers, with the order being in reverse of the standings, although the winning team would have to take on the remaining $7.25 million of his 2021 salary. The Raiders currently only have $3.1 million left in salary-cap space, per Spotrac.

It means Las Vegas couldn't roster the wideout without making other moves, but it could still be an interesting destination of Beckham clears waivers.

Beckham reportedly wants to go to a contender, per Schefter, which makes the Raiders a good fit as they are first place in the AFC West at 5-2. Without many other proven receivers on the roster, he could also play a major role going forward.

Considering Beckham's upside as someone with an average of 80.3 receiving yards per game over his career, it's worth the Raiders seeing if he can become available on waivers or or afterward.

This puts a potential signing for Jackson on the back burner.

The 34-year-old could still make a positive impact if he joins the team as a proven deep threat who has averaged 17.5 yards per catch in his career. Jackson finished with 120 receiving yards and a touchdown of 75 yards in a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Las Vegas will hope Jackson doesn't decide to sign with another team first.