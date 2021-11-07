Dana White on Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez Boxing Fight: 'Let's Stop This S--t'

Mike Stobe/Zuffa LLC

UFC President Dana White is not a fan of the idea that Kamaru Usman could fight Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match.

"I watched the Canelo fight tonight," White said, per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting. "You don't want to fight Canelo. C'mon, man, let's stop this s--t. If Canelo wants to come over here, let's do it. He don't want to box Canelo."

Both were in action on Saturday when Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant with a technical knockout in the 11th round and Usman beat Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

Usman suggested a boxing match with Alvarez would provide a challenge that could help motivate him in training:

"Uh, Dana doesn't know that. Like I said, I want something that scares me. If I'm going to leave my daughter for another 12 weeks or more, it's gotta be something that really, really gets me up. And I like that. I want challenge myself.

"I know a lot of people are going to talk down and say a lot of bulls--t—'Oh yeah, you don't want this, you don't want that.' Yeah, don't get me wrong, he's a master at what he does. I love it and I respect it. I want to challenge myself in that way. The last time I was an underdog, we saw what happened. I get it, but we're the ones who will take that risk. We're the ones who are willing to go over there and take that risk. They won't dare come over here and take that risk."

The last part of that comment is notable, as MMA fighter Conor McGregor went to the boxing side of combat sports and fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

While Mayweather improved to 50-0 in his career with a 10th-round technical knockout of McGregor, the MMA fighter held his own in the early rounds and even landed an uppercut while building some initial momentum.

Usman has also impressed with his striking ability inside of the Octagon and started to create some separation with Covington during the second round of Saturday's fight at Madison Square Garden.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He started applying more pressure in that round with his striking and rode the momentum to defend his welterweight title.