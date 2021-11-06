Isaiah Spiller, No. 14 Texas A&M Beat No. 13 Auburn 20-3 in Defensive Struggle

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Texas A&M continues to take down SEC heavyweights after a 20-3 win over Auburn in a defensive battle at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Since losing back-to-back games against Arkansas and Mississippi State, the Aggies have been playing their best football of the season. They stunned Alabama 41-38 on Oct. 10 and outscored Missouri and South Carolina by a combined score of 79-28.

The Tigers entered this week ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff standings. They were tied with Alabama in the loss column for the top spot in the SEC West division before this game.

Both defenses were expected to dominate in this game. They more than lived up to their potential. Auburn kept Texas A&M's offense out of the end zone. Zach Calzada had just 192 yards on 29 pass attempts.

The Aggies only allowed 226 yards in the win, and the defense scored the game's only touchdown on Micheal Clemons' 25-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Spiller was the offensive standout. Texas A&M's junior running back racked up 112 yards on 21 carries.

Notable Game Stats

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Zach Calzada (A&M): 15-of-29, 192 yards

Isaiah Spiller (A&M): 21 carries, 112 yards

Devon Achane (A&M): 10 carries, 98 yards



Bo Nix (AUB): 20-of-41, 153 yards, INT

Tank Bigsby (AUB): 15 carries, 69 yards



John Samuel Shenker (AUB): 4 receptions, 50 yards



What's Next?

Auburn will host No. 17 Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Texas A&M will take on No. 16 Mississippi at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium next Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.