Breeders' Cup 2021 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

Breeders' Cup 2021 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on SaturdayNovember 7, 2021
One of the biggest weekends in horse racing has come and gone as the 2021 Breeders' Cup at the Del Mar Racetrack in California came to an end Saturday.
The two-day, 14-race event, which attracts jockeys and horses from around the world, handed out $31 million in purses and awards. Friday's races consisted of the two-year-olds competing in five juvenile races, while Saturday had nine races scheduled for three-year-olds and up.
Here's a look at how Saturday's races played out.
Filly & Mare Sprint ($1M Purse):
Win: Ce Ce: $14.40, $5.20, $2.40
Place: Edgeway: N/A, $9.60, $3.20
Show: Gamine: N/A, N/A. $2.10
TVG @TVG
What a victory by #4 Ce Ce & <a href="https://twitter.com/VictorEspinoza?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VictorEspinoza</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Filly & Mare Sprint <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>! <br><br>Congrats to connections Trainer <a href="https://twitter.com/mwmracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MWMRacing</a> & Owner/Breeder Bo Hirsch! <br><br>Watch live coverage of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetWithTVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetWithTVG</a> <a href="https://t.co/cOtALICZBI">pic.twitter.com/cOtALICZBI</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: CE CE wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Filly & Mare Sprint! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a><br><br>J: Victor Espinoza<br>T: Michael W. McCarthy<br>O: Bo Hirsch, LLC<br>B: Bo Hirsch LLC <a href="https://t.co/V4nFR7m0mT">pic.twitter.com/V4nFR7m0mT</a>
Turf Sprint ($1M Purse):
Win: Golden Pal: $7.00, $4.60, $3.60
Place: Lieutenant Dan: N/A, $5.40, $4.00
Show: Charmaine's Mia: N/A, N/A, $12.20
TVG @TVG
#3 Golden Pal dominates in an exciting edition of the G1 <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Turf Sprint <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>! Congrats to connections Trainer Wesley Ward, Owners Magnier, Tabor, Smith, Westerberg and Jockey <a href="https://twitter.com/iradortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IradOrtiz</a>! <br><br>Watch live coverage of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetWithTVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetWithTVG</a> <a href="https://t.co/U850JeEvXq">pic.twitter.com/U850JeEvXq</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: GOLDEN PAL wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Turf Sprint! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a><br><br>J: Irad Ortiz, Jr.<br>T: Wesley A. Ward<br>O: Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B., Smith, Derrick and Westerberg<br>B: Randall E. Lowe <a href="https://t.co/7O6b4fjrUc">pic.twitter.com/7O6b4fjrUc</a>
Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile ($1M Purse):
Win: Life is Good: $3.40, $2.60, $2.20
Place: Ginobili: N/A, $4.00, $3.40
Show: Restrainedvengence: N/A, N/A, $7.20
TVG @TVG
There was no stopping LIFE IS GOOD in the <a href="https://twitter.com/bigassfans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BigAssFans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Dirt Mile at <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>!<br><br>Congrats to all connections Trainer <a href="https://twitter.com/PletcherRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PletcherRacing</a>, Owners <a href="https://twitter.com/Chinahorseclub?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chinahorseclub</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/WinStarFarm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Winstarfarm</a>, Jockey <a href="https://twitter.com/iradortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IradOrtiz</a> & Breeder Gary & Mary West!<br><br>Watch live coverage of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetWithTVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetWithTVG</a> <a href="https://t.co/Yy7muXarad">pic.twitter.com/Yy7muXarad</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: LIFE IS GOOD wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/bigassfans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bigassfans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Dirt Mile! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeeGrad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeeGrad</a><br><br>J: Irad Ortiz, Jr.<br>T: Todd A. Pletcher<br>O: CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC<br>B: Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc. <a href="https://t.co/RKLXkPJOVI">pic.twitter.com/RKLXkPJOVI</a>
Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf ($2M Purse):
Win: Loves Only You (JPN): $10.60, $6.20, $4.00
Place: My Sister Nat (FR): N/A, $17.60, $8.80
Show: War Like Goddess: N/A, N/A, $3.00
TVG @TVG
#8 Loves Only You (JPN) dazzles in the G1 <a href="https://twitter.com/MakersMark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MakersMark</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Filly & Mare Turf <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>!<br><br>Jockey Yuga Kawada on the mount for Trainer Yoshito Yagahi & Owners DMM Dream Club Co!<br><br>Watch live <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> coverage & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetWithTVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetWithTVG</a>! <a href="https://t.co/vmwcNDPTjj">pic.twitter.com/vmwcNDPTjj</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: LOVES ONLY YOU (JPN) wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/MakersMark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MakersMark</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Filly & Mare Turf! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a><br><br>J: Yuga Kawada<br>T: Yoshito Yahagi<br>O: DMM Dream Club Co.<br>B: Northern Farm <a href="https://t.co/UxjDW1ssQ0">pic.twitter.com/UxjDW1ssQ0</a>
Qatar Racing Sprint ($2M Purse):
Win: Aloha West: $24.60, $8.20, $6.00
Place: Dr. Schivel: N/A, $5.00, $4.20
Show: Following Sea: N/A, N/A, $9.60
TVG @TVG
In a photo finish, ALOHA WEST defeats Dr. Schivel in the <a href="https://twitter.com/Qatar_Racing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Qatar_Racing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Sprint <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>! <br><br>Jockey <a href="https://twitter.com/jose93_ortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jose93_Ortiz</a> aboard for Trainer Wayne Catalano, Owners <a href="https://twitter.com/EclipseTBP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EclipseTBP</a> & Breeders Robert T. Manfuso & Katharine M. Voss<br><br>Watch live <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> coverage & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetWithTVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetWithTVG</a>! <a href="https://t.co/mzhcTPTR7r">pic.twitter.com/mzhcTPTR7r</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: ALOHA WEST wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/Qatar_Racing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Qatar_Racing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Sprint! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a><br><br>J: Jose L. Ortiz<br>T: Wayne M. Catalano<br>O: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners<br>B: Robert T. Manfuso & Katharine M. Voss <a href="https://t.co/oVzcAJRTmY">pic.twitter.com/oVzcAJRTmY</a>
FanDuel Mile Presented By PDJF ($2M Purse):
Win: Space Blues: $6.20, $4.60, $3.40
Place: Smooth Like Strait: N/A, $9.00, $6.20
Show: Ivar: N/A, N/A, $11.40
TVG @TVG
#3 SPACE BLUES picks up the victory in the <a href="https://twitter.com/FanDuel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FanDuel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Mile presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/PDJF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PDJF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>!<br><br>Congrats to connections Trainer Charlie Appleby, Jockey William Buick and Owner/Breeder, <a href="https://twitter.com/godolphin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@godolphin</a>!<br><br>Join us now for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> coverage on TVG. <a href="https://t.co/1UlLWxeleA">pic.twitter.com/1UlLWxeleA</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: SPACE BLUES (IRE) wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/FanDuel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FanDuel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Mile presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/PDJFund?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PDJFund</a>! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a><br><br>J: William T. Buick<br>T: Charles Appleby<br>O: Godolphin, LLC<br>B: Godolphin <a href="https://t.co/XmZl8q24f6">pic.twitter.com/XmZl8q24f6</a>
Longines Distaff ($2M Purse):
Win: Marche Lorraine (JPN): $101.80, $41.00, $18.80
Place: Dunbar Road: N/A, $11.60, $6.80
Show: Malathaat: N/A, N/A, $3.80
TVG @TVG
A HUGE victory for 45-1 #10 Marche Lorraine (Jpn) the G1 <a href="https://twitter.com/Longines?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Longines</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Distaff <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>! <br><br>Jockey <a href="https://twitter.com/oismurphy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oismurphy</a> aboard for Trainer Yoshito Yagahi, Owners U. Carrot Farm & Breeders Northern Farm!<br><br>Watch & Wager on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> with TVG at <a href="https://t.co/7YhWIieKjU">https://t.co/7YhWIieKjU</a> <a href="https://t.co/82ieldzAsY">pic.twitter.com/82ieldzAsY</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: MARCHE LORRAINE (JPN) wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/LonginesEq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LonginesEq</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Distaff! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a><br><br>J: Oisin Murphy<br>T: Yoshito Yahagi<br>O: U. Carrot Farm<br>B: Northern Farm <a href="https://t.co/10PQZ3Lk0x">pic.twitter.com/10PQZ3Lk0x</a>
Longines Turf ($4M Purse):
Win: Yibir (GB): $19.00, $9.80, $7.20
Place: Broome (IRE): N/A, $10.00, $7.00
Show: Teona (IRE): N/A, N/A, $7.40
TVG @TVG
An outstanding performance by #10 Yibir (Gb) & William Buick in the Longines <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Turf <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>!<br><br>Another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> victory for Trainer Charlie Appleby & <a href="https://twitter.com/goldolphin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Goldolphin</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetWithTVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetWithTVG</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/XYIE9ElwL4">pic.twitter.com/XYIE9ElwL4</a>
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: YIBIR (GB) wins the $4 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/LonginesEq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LonginesEq</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Turf! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a><br><br>J: William T. Buick<br>T: Charles Appleby<br>O: Godolphin, LLC<br>B: Godolphin <a href="https://t.co/cUpc87TZG0">pic.twitter.com/cUpc87TZG0</a>
Longines Classic ($6M Purse):
Win: Knicks Go: $8.40, $6.20, $4.00
Place: Medina Spirit: N/A, $6.60, $4.00
Show: Essential Quality: N/A, N/A, $2.80
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
REPLAY: KNICKS GO wins the $6 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/LonginesEq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LonginesEq</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Classic! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeeGrad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeeGrad</a><br><br>J: Joel Rosario<br>T: Brad H. Cox<br>O: Korea Racing Authority<br>B: Angie Moore <a href="https://t.co/gjQGKcFKkM">pic.twitter.com/gjQGKcFKkM</a>
Gamine was undefeated in 2021 entering Saturday's Filly & Mare Sprint, and Bo Hirsch's Ce Ce gave the filly her first loss of the season. Ce Ce now has four first place finishes in 2021 and has earned $888,000, per Equibase.
Trainer Wesley Ward followed up an impressive Future Stars Friday with another victory Saturday when Golden Pal won the Turf Sprint. The win is Ward's sixth at the Breeders' Cup. Golden Pal also won the Juvenile Turf Sprint last year. The Colt has won $706,000 this year, per Equibase, with three first place finishes.
Life is Good won the Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile, bringing the three-year-old's earnings this year to more than $1 million. The win is trainer Todd Pletcher's second in the Dirt Mile, last winning the race with Liam's Map in 2015.
Trainer Yoshito Yahagi's Loves Only You won the Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf for the 5-year-old's third first place finish this year, bringing its 2021 earnings to more than $4.2 million.
Yahagi continued his big Saturday when Marche Lorraine won the Longines Distaff. It was his second win of the day. Marche Lorraine has four first place finishes this year and has earned $1.9 million this year.
Trainer Wayne Catalano now has four wins at the Breeders' Cup following Aloha West's win in the Qatar Racing Sprint. Aloha West has five first place finishes this year and has earned $1.3 million.
Trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick continued their big weekend at the Breeders' Cup when Space Blues won the FanDuel Mile. Saturday's Mile win was Space Blues' fourth win of the season, bringing the horse's total earnings to more than $2 million in 2021.
Appleby and Buick also teamed for a win in the Longines Turf, with Yibir taking the win in that race. The victory bumps Yibir's 2021 earnings to over $2.8 million.
Trainer Brad Cox's Knicks Go took home the Longines Classic for his fifth first place finish of the 2021 season. Knicks Go now has $4.2 million this year.