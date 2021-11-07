Breeders' Cup 2021 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

One of the biggest weekends in horse racing has come and gone as the 2021 Breeders' Cup at the Del Mar Racetrack in California came to an end Saturday.

The two-day, 14-race event, which attracts jockeys and horses from around the world, handed out $31 million in purses and awards. Friday's races consisted of the two-year-olds competing in five juvenile races, while Saturday had nine races scheduled for three-year-olds and up.

Here's a look at how Saturday's races played out.

Filly & Mare Sprint ($1M Purse):

Win: Ce Ce: $14.40, $5.20, $2.40

Place: Edgeway: N/A, $9.60, $3.20

Show: Gamine: N/A, N/A. $2.10

Turf Sprint ($1M Purse):

Win: Golden Pal: $7.00, $4.60, $3.60

Place: Lieutenant Dan: N/A, $5.40, $4.00

Show: Charmaine's Mia: N/A, N/A, $12.20

Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile ($1M Purse):

Win: Life is Good: $3.40, $2.60, $2.20

Place: Ginobili: N/A, $4.00, $3.40

Show: Restrainedvengence: N/A, N/A, $7.20

Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf ($2M Purse):

Win: Loves Only You (JPN): $10.60, $6.20, $4.00

Place: My Sister Nat (FR): N/A, $17.60, $8.80

Show: War Like Goddess: N/A, N/A, $3.00

Qatar Racing Sprint ($2M Purse):

Win: Aloha West: $24.60, $8.20, $6.00

Place: Dr. Schivel: N/A, $5.00, $4.20

Show: Following Sea: N/A, N/A, $9.60

FanDuel Mile Presented By PDJF ($2M Purse):

Win: Space Blues: $6.20, $4.60, $3.40

Place: Smooth Like Strait: N/A, $9.00, $6.20

Show: Ivar: N/A, N/A, $11.40

Longines Distaff ($2M Purse):

Win: Marche Lorraine (JPN): $101.80, $41.00, $18.80

Place: Dunbar Road: N/A, $11.60, $6.80

Show: Malathaat: N/A, N/A, $3.80

Longines Turf ($4M Purse):

Win: Yibir (GB): $19.00, $9.80, $7.20

Place: Broome (IRE): N/A, $10.00, $7.00

Show: Teona (IRE): N/A, N/A, $7.40

Longines Classic ($6M Purse):

Win: Knicks Go: $8.40, $6.20, $4.00

Place: Medina Spirit: N/A, $6.60, $4.00

Show: Essential Quality: N/A, N/A, $2.80

Gamine was undefeated in 2021 entering Saturday's Filly & Mare Sprint, and Bo Hirsch's Ce Ce gave the filly her first loss of the season. Ce Ce now has four first place finishes in 2021 and has earned $888,000, per Equibase.

Trainer Wesley Ward followed up an impressive Future Stars Friday with another victory Saturday when Golden Pal won the Turf Sprint. The win is Ward's sixth at the Breeders' Cup. Golden Pal also won the Juvenile Turf Sprint last year. The Colt has won $706,000 this year, per Equibase, with three first place finishes.

Life is Good won the Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile, bringing the three-year-old's earnings this year to more than $1 million. The win is trainer Todd Pletcher's second in the Dirt Mile, last winning the race with Liam's Map in 2015.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi's Loves Only You won the Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf for the 5-year-old's third first place finish this year, bringing its 2021 earnings to more than $4.2 million.

Yahagi continued his big Saturday when Marche Lorraine won the Longines Distaff. It was his second win of the day. Marche Lorraine has four first place finishes this year and has earned $1.9 million this year.

Trainer Wayne Catalano now has four wins at the Breeders' Cup following Aloha West's win in the Qatar Racing Sprint. Aloha West has five first place finishes this year and has earned $1.3 million.

Trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick continued their big weekend at the Breeders' Cup when Space Blues won the FanDuel Mile. Saturday's Mile win was Space Blues' fourth win of the season, bringing the horse's total earnings to more than $2 million in 2021.

Appleby and Buick also teamed for a win in the Longines Turf, with Yibir taking the win in that race. The victory bumps Yibir's 2021 earnings to over $2.8 million.

Trainer Brad Cox's Knicks Go took home the Longines Classic for his fifth first place finish of the 2021 season. Knicks Go now has $4.2 million this year.