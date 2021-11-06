Raiders Rumors: DeSean Jackson Has Call with Las Vegas After Rams Release

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

DeSean Jackson reportedly has a number of suitors after the Los Angeles Rams released him this week.

Per Michael Silver of Bally Sports, Jackson spoke with Las Vegas Raiders officials on a Zoom call Saturday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added there are seven teams currently in the mix for Jackson.

The Rams announced Tuesday that they released the three-time Pro Bowler after they were unable to find a trade partner.

The Raiders appear to be in the market for another wide receiver, but it doesn't sound like they are going to make a play for arguably the biggest name that will be available.

Silver reported Friday that he doesn't anticipate Las Vegas going after Odell Beckham Jr. when his release from the Cleveland Browns becomes final.

One reason the Raiders may not pursue Beckham is related to their cap situation. They currently have $2.9 million in space available, per Over the Cap.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Beckham's reworked deal with the Browns includes $4.25 million in salary and a $3 million roster bonus for the rest of the 2021 season.

If a team claims Beckham on waivers, they will be on the hook for his remaining salary and the roster bonus. If the veteran wideout goes unclaimed, the Browns will have to pay the remaining salary and Beckham becomes a free agent.

Jackson cleared waivers Thursday, making him eligible to sign with any team. He showed tremendous big-play potential in limited action with the Rams.

The 34-year-old averaged 27.6 yards per reception on eight catches this season. He only played a total of 100 snaps in seven games with Los Angeles prior to being released, per Pro Football Reference.