Dana White: Kamaru Usman Can Approach 'GOAT Status' with Win over Colby Covington

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC President Dana White said welterweight champion Kamaru Usman can enter the "greatest of all time" conversation if he successfully defends his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268 on Saturday night.

"Colby Covington is a badass. He's very, very good. And, Usman beating him again will probably solidify him as the greatest welterweight ever, and yes, creeping up on GOAT status," White told TMZ Sports.

While he may get a debate on that point from fans of Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and others, there's little doubt about Usman's ranking within the current UFC landscape.

"Usman is in a place right now where he's the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world," White said. "He's arguably right now the greatest welterweight of all time. He's already lapping guys, he's coming back and fighting guys for a second time."

The 34-year-old former collegiate wrestling standout has developed into a dominant force in the Octagon. He's rattled off 18 consecutive wins since a loss in his second career MMA bout, including a 14-0 record since arriving to the UFC.

He's scored wins over several marquee names during his rise to prominence, including Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and Covington in recent years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's at least moved Usman into the same stratosphere as St-Pierre when it comes to the best welterweight fighters in history, and that's a debate he'd have to win if he wants to be considered the greatest ever across all weight classes.

While you'll likely never get a consensus when it comes to an MMA GOAT, the longer Usman holds the title, the stronger his case will become to at least get mentioned when those discussions take place.