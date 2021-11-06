Bears' David Montgomery Has 'Really Good Chance' to Return from Knee Injury on MNF

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears offense could be getting a boost for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Saturday that running back David Montgomery has "a really good chance" to play after he missed the previous four games with a knee injury.

Montgomery sprained his left knee in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. He had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game.

The Bears put Montgomery on injured reserve on Oct. 10, ensuring he would be out of action for at least three games.

Khalil Herbert, a rookie sixth-round pick, has taken over as Chicago's starting running back during this stretch.

The 23-year-old has done a terrific job over the past four games. He's averaged 86 rushing yards on 19.5 carries per contest and had a career-high 100 yards in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Montgomery was one of the few bright spots for Chicago's offense early in the season. He was averaging 89.5 yards from scrimmage per game in Weeks 1 through 4. His three total touchdowns still lead the team.

The Bears offense appeared to take steps forward in last week's 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Justin Fields only threw for 175 yards, but he ran for a career-high 103 yards on 10 carries.

Bringing Montgomery back into the fold will help Chicago, especially against a Pittsburgh defense that ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (742).