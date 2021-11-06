Prevea Health Ends Partnership with Aaron Rodgers After Comments on 'Pat McAfee Show'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Aaron Rodgers' controversial comments on The Pat McAfee Show have cost him a promotional deal.

Prevea Health announced Saturday it has ended its partnership with the Green Bay Packers star:

Rodgers said on Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he's unvaccinated after the Packers placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week. He said he didn't receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine because he has an allergy to an ingredient used in them.

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something," Rodgers said. "Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody, and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason."

The reigning NFL MVP said he's sought out advice from UFC analyst and podcast host Joe Rogan for COVID-19 treatment options.

Rodgers said he was concerned about possible side effects from the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He specifically cited the brief period when that vaccine was pulled from use to examine potential clotting issues.

Per Kathy Katella of Yale Medicine, six cases of clotting were reported out of 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine that had been administered when it was paused in April. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reauthorized the vaccine on April 23.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodgers went on to say the "vaccines do offer some protection for sure, but there is a lot we don't know about them. ... There is a lot to natural immunity. ... If you have gotten COVID and recovered from it, that's the best boost to immunity you can have."

An Oct. 29 report from the CDC found that vaccines offer more protection against the virus than someone who has had a previous infection.

Per Kendra Meinert of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Rodgers made a surprise appearance on a December 2020 Zoom call with hundreds of Prevea Health doctors and nurses to thank them for their service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodgers has been a spokesperson for Prevea Health since 2012. The company announced in December 2019 that he signed a four-year contract extension.

Prevea Health is a Wisconsin-based health care organization that provides various medical services, including family medicine, pediatrics and women's care. It has more than 80 locations throughout the state.