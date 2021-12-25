Heat's Kyle Lowry Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry has been placed in COVID-19 protocols and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida-Sun Sentinel.

Losing Lowry for any stretch is bad news for the Heat. He's Miami's starting point guard and has been one of the team's best players this season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 31 games this season.

With Lowry sidelined, the Heat will rely on Tyler Herro at point guard. Herro has been tremendous this season, averaging 20.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Heat could have used Victor Oladipo with Lowry out of the lineup, but the former Indiana Pacer is still recovering from quadriceps surgery he underwent in May.

Miami is 20-13 on the season, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Lowry joined the Heat on a three-year, $85 million deal during the offseason.