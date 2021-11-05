NFL Reportedly Misses Deadline to Give Congress WFT Email Investigation Documents

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform gave the NFL a Nov. 4 deadline to give the 40-member group documents pertaining to the league's investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse inside the Washington Football Team workplace.

That deadline has passed without the NFL doing so, per Liz Clarke of the Washington Post.

Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi requested in an Oct. 21 letter that the NFL provide “all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into the WFT, its management, its owners, and any other matter relating to or resulting from the WFT investigation.”

The NFL's response to that was as follows, per NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy:

"The NFL on Thursday submitted responses to the questions in the Committee's October 21 letter. As we have discussed with the Committee, we are in the process of identifying responsive documents while working through issues of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation."

As Clarke noted, the committee has the option to conduct a hearing regarding the allegations, although there is disagreement among its members regarding whether or not the group should go forth with that decision.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Maloney released a statement still expecting the NFL to make good on its promise of cooperation, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times: "Commissioner Goodell said the NFL will cooperate with Congress, and we expect him to make good on that promise by producing the documents requested.”

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, said the following in favor of the panel giving its attention to the allegations against the Washington Football Team: "The NFL is perhaps the most visible workplace among workplaces, and it powerfully influences the way that, in my opinion, men and boys think about sexual harassment and the way that employers think about sexual harassment."

He also said that numerous people are willing to testify.

"We have had a number of people call us—people with special knowledge related to this case—basically asking to testify," Krishnamoorthi said. "So I think it’s fair to say that there is great interest in what happens."

Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, disagreed on the matter, per Clarke: "In an emailed statement, Comer referred to the letter requesting the NFL documents as the 'theatrics' of a Democratic Party that is 'out of touch with the American people,' as well as a poor use of committee resources that he felt should be devoted to issues 'that actually impact Americans.'"

The NFL's investigation, which was led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, led to a $10 million fine and a series of recommendations on best practices moving forward. However, the investigation did not lead to a written report of the findings, leading to calls for more clarity, including one from Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.