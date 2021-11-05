Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic's Quarterfinal Win Highlights Friday's Results

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Multiple big names advanced in the Paris Masters men's tennis tournament Friday, including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic beat American Taylor Fritz in straight sets to advance to the semifinals, where he will clash with seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who needed three sets to outlast Aussie James Duckworth.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed and reigning Paris Masters champion Daniil Medvedev took down France's Hugo Gaston in straight sets. The final match of the day was won by No. 4 Alexander Zverev, who defeated No. 6 Casper Ruud.

Here is a full rundown of Friday's Paris Masters results, including an analysis of how each of the quarterfinal matches played out.

Friday's Paris Master Quarterfinal Results

(1) Novak Djokovic def. Taylor Fritz; 6-4, 6-3

(7) Hubert Hurkacz def. James Duckworth; 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5

Video Play Button Videos you might like

(2) Daniil Medvedev def. Hugo Gaston; 7-6(7), 6-4

(4) Alexander Zverev def. (6) Casper Ruud; 7-5, 6-4

Paris Masters Quarterfinal Recap

Djokovic entered the Paris Masters as the favorite to win, and he continued to roll on Friday by making quick work of Fritz in the quarters.

Djoker needed only an hour and 13 minutes to get past Fritz, who was the final American remaining in the field.

ATP World Tour tweeted a video of Nole finishing the match off with a serve-and-volley point:

Djokovic broke Fritz five times in the match and committed only 16 unforced errors compared to 22 for Fritz.

With the win, Djokovic improved to 5-0 in his career against Fritz, including three victories this year.

Djokovic has won the Paris Masters more than any other player with five championships in the event, and he is now two wins away from making it six.

While Hurkacz needed three sets and over two hours to get the job done, he managed to get past Duckworth on Friday in what was one of his biggest wins of the season.

Jose Morgado of Diario Record noted that the victory allowed Hurkacz to clinch a spot in the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy:

Even though it went down to the wire, Hurkacz largely dominated the match statistically.

The Polish star fired off 17 aces, broke Duckworth four times, had 37 winners to Duckworth's 23 and 20 unforced errors to Duckworth's 27.

Hurkacz broke Duckworth in the third set to win the match, and he celebrated in a big way once it finally came to an end:

The 24-year-old Hurkacz is a rising star, as he reached the semifinals of Wimbledon this year after having never gotten past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament.

He also scored his first career Masters Series title in Miami in April and has a chance to win his second after defeating Duckworth. However, Hurkacz will first have to play Djokovic in tomorrow's semifinal.

While Djokovic is favored to reach the finals of the Paris Masters on his side of the bracket, Medvedev is the favorite to do so on the other.

The world No. 2 claimed another big win Friday, beating 21-year-old Frenchman Hugo Gaston in straight sets.

It wasn't an easy triumph for the Russian, though, as he required a first-set tiebreak to put himself in position for the win.

Ultimately, Medvedev was too powerful for his less-experienced opponent, as evidenced by the final point of the match:

Medvedev crushed an impressive 13 aces in the match to Gaston's one, and he also had 30 winners. Medvedev made some mistakes that allowed Gaston to stay in the match, namely his 28 unforced errors.

The reigning U.S. Open champion will likely need to clean things up a bit to reach the finals and win the Paris Masters for the second year in a row, but he finds himself in an enviable position.

Zverev became the final player to advance to the semifinals Friday when he defeated Ruud in straight sets in just over an hour and a half.

The 24-year-old German, who won gold at the 2021 Summer Olympics earlier this year, impressed with 33 winners in the match. He also didn't get broken.

In the semifinals, Zverev will face Medvedev in a rematch of last year's Paris Masters finals. Medvedev won that match in three sets, but Zverev will pose a huge challenge Saturday.