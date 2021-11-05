John Lynch on 49ers' Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.: We're Always Trying to Get Better

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

With the Cleveland Browns set to part ways with Odell Beckham Jr., the focus has turned to where the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will play next.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked Friday about the possibility of adding Beckham, and he didn't tip his hand about the team's level of interest.

"What I can assure you is we're always trying to make ourselves better, and if we have an opportunity to do so, we will. I'll leave it at that for strategic reasons," Lynch said on KNBR's Murph and Mac.

Earlier in the season, it seemed like the 49ers would be a good fit for Beckham.

Second-year wideout Brandon Aiyuk wasn't getting strong reviews from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"He's trying to work on being more consistent and it's still a work in progress," Shanahan told reporters after a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "We're going to keep pushing him hard at that. Not a lack of effort. B.A.'s working at it and I expect him to keep trying to get better here."

Things seemed to have turned around for Aiyuk. The 23-year-old has played at least 71 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the past three games, including a season-high 88 percent in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

As well, tight end George Kittle is on track to return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing three games with a calf injury.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are working to convert Beckham's salary into a signing bonus that will make it easier for a team to claim him on waivers.

The 49ers could still use more high-end depth at receiver as they look to work their way out of a disappointing 3-4 start.

Beckham's 232 receiving yards in six games with the Browns would be the second-highest total on San Francisco's roster.

Deebo Samuel leads the 49ers in targets (72), receptions (44), receiving yards (819) and touchdown receptions (four). His 117.0 receiving yards per game ranks first in the NFL.