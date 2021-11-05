Trevor Siemian Reportedly Expected to Be Saints' Starting QB vs. Falcons

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Fresh off leading the New Orleans Saints to a win after replacing Jameis Winston last week, Trevor Siemian will likely get a chance to start on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Siemian is expected to be under center for the Saints against the Atlanta Falcons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.