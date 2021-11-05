X

    Trae Young: Hawks Need to Find 'Motivation' to Play Like It's the Playoffs

    Erin WalshNovember 5, 2021

    Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks fell to the Utah Jazz 116-98 on Thursday to drop to 4-5, and superstar guard Trae Young thinks the team needs to start treating every contest like it's a playoff game. 

    However, he acknowledged that it's hard to do.

    "I think guys are learning that," Young said, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. "We're no longer the hunters. It's regular season. I'm not going to lie, it's a lot more boring than the playoffs. You got to find that motivation to play like the playoffs."

